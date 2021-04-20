Watch live: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Auckland Marae

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks at Papatuānuku Kōkiri Marae in Māngere

The Prime Minister is set to visit a South Auckland marae and pay a special visit to a community food sharing initiative that focuses on reducing waste.

Jacinda Ardern is due to arrive at Papatuanuku Kokiri Marae in Mangere where she will be welcomed around 1pm.

The prime minister will then be a special guest at the Kai Ika Project, a community initiative to change the way people perceive 'waste' through recovering unwanted fish parts and sharing it with people who want them.

A filleting service processes catch and ensures anything that isn't wanted is fully used.

In a Facebook post the project posted a picture of fish being smoked yesterday saying it was preparing for a special visitor with a smoke up of some fresh unwanted snapper and kingfish parts recovered from its filleting service.

"The biggest challenge with smoking fish is hiding it from the crew once it's done," it teased.

She will answer questions at a media stand-up at the end of the visit.