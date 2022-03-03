Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday was a site never expected to see here and today was something akin to a "rubbish dump".

The grounds would be restored as quickly as possible and being able to return and enjoy the grounds would be quite symbolic for the public she said.

The responsibility for yesterday was with those here, those who threw LPG gas bottles on the fires and threw bricks, she said.

On the police force, Ardern said she was confident in the decisions they made and that they would be reviewing their actions.

Ardern said she stood by the decision at the beginning to not engage with protesters. From the beginning media were abused and chased away, aggressive statements, noose hanging on the front lawn.

"What we saw was very confronting for us as a country, protest and violence we are not used to here."

On disinformation, Ardern said it was often those already less trusting of government and media and institutions. That's why there needed to be a collective response, she said.

On Kāinga Ora, Ardern said the minister involved had recognised there was a problem and called for the investigation.

What happened was not good enough, she said.

Parliament is due to meet to speak about the Parliament protest and actions to end it.

The protest will be the only matter Parliamentarians debate today - the House decided last night to hold a special debate at 2pm and then adjourn Parliament for the week.

Both Ardern and National Party leader Christopher Luxon are expected to speak in that debate.

After police cleared the grounds in an often violent confrontation with protesters, Ardern said she was "both angry and deeply saddened" to see Parliament's grounds treated in that way.

She said police had expected hostility, resistance and violence "it is another thing entirely to witness it".

Media were allowed back onto the forecourt this morning for the first time in 24 days - it has been closed throughout the protests.

The only area that seems to have remained in good condition is Parliament's rose garden, home to very old rose bushes.

Diggers are still removing the debris of the protest - it is understood about 40 rubbish trucks of material are expected to be removed.

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said it was a relief to see it end, despite the clean-up now required.

"It's been an incredibly distressing time for Wellingtonians over the past three weeks - not only have they been harassed and spat at and bullied, but they've also seen the city that they love be trashed."

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning that police had tried to work with protest organisers but a lack of leadership and cohesion made this impossible.

"We were left with no option to do what we did yesterday to restore the site."

"I'm pleased that we've got to here. I never wanted it to end like that, but we did what we had to do."