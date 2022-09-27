Christchurch mayoral hopefuls David Meates and Phil Mauger will face off in a live debate

The debate is being hosted by the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the NZ Herald.

Meates and Mauger, the two top polling candidates in Christchurch, will make their case for why they should get the city's top job.

Follow our live coverage here:

The debate, hosted by journalist Ryan Boswell, is business-focused and explore the objectives of the candidates in relation to the business community and the expectations outlined in The Chamber's Business Expectations of Local Government publication.

There is also an opportunity for public participation.

"Public participation in democracy is important and many of the issues that impact businesses are intertwined with those that impact the entire community. That is why The Chamber is doing its part to help our members and the public be well-informed in advance of the upcoming elections," said Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson.

"Every three years we have the opportunity to re-elect and refresh our local representatives, and it is important that voters are presented with sufficient information to make well-informed decisions."

Use the NZ Herald interactive below to find out more about the candidates: