A karakia takes place one week on from the Auckland shooting, what police suspect about Yanfei Bao's disappearance and information of prominent Aucklanders leaked in gun owner data breach.

KARAKIA ONE WEEK ON

A Karakia took place at the site of the Auckland CBD shooting one week on.

Ngāti Whātua led the blessing to clear and reset the space for normal use again and provide a moment for those close to the tragedy to move forward.

A minute’s silence was also held.

Solomona To’oto’o and Tupuga Sipiliano were killed when their colleague Matu Reid stormed the construction site with a gun.

Blessing at One Queen Street by Ngati Whatua. Photo / Michael Craig





SEARCH FOR YANFEI BAO

A Christchurch real estate agent who vanished without a trace last week is suspected to have been killed after visiting a home she was planning to show a potential buyer.

A homicide probe was launched yesterday by police investigating the disappearance of Yanfei Bao.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves saying she did not believe Bao was alive.

Police are considering further charges against a 52-year-old man accused of kidnapping, and aren’t actively seeking others.

The man was arrested at Christchurch International Airport on Sunday after booking a one-way flight out of the country.





LAUREN DICKASON TRIAL

Lauren Dickason’s defence is expected to call a forensic and reproductive psychiatry expert today.

Dickason is accused of murdering her three young daughters in Timaru in 2021.

Her defence has opened its case - painting Dickason as a mentally disturbed woman in the depths of postpartum depression.

The psychiatry expert, who Dickason’s defence has touted as “world-renowned”, will give evidence in support of her defence of insanity and infanticide.

Lauren Anne Dickason appears in court on the first day of her two-week trial for the murder of her three children.

DATA BREACH

Disappointment among gun owners, over a data breach at the newly created Firearms Safety Authority.

The Authority sent an email to 147 licence holders leaving all their email addresses visible - including lawyers, company directors, police officers and government officials.

Council of Licensed Firearms Owners say it disrespects the privacy of gun owners, and mistreats the trust they put in the Authority.