Immigration New Zealand raids six properties in fraud investigation, the Government cuts back on consultants and contractors, plus job listings fall but why applications are higher than ever. Video / NZ Herald

Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Morning Bulletin presented by Chereè Kinnear above.





‘LIVING LIKE ANIMALS’

Immigration New Zealand has descended on six properties across Auckland as part of an investigation into immigration fraud.

It is alleged dozens of men from Bangladesh and India paid about $20,000 for job offers and employment agreements, but have received no work or pay since arriving here.

Dozens of migrants were discovered crowded inside a three-bedroom Auckland home during the inspection.

More than 160 accredited employers are currently being investigated for migrant exploitation and breaches of the scheme.

Officials from Immigration, Auckland Council and the Fire Service address occupants of an Oriana Ave, Lynfield, property. Photo / Jason Oxenham





$4 BILLION CUTBACKS

The Government has unveiled a push to slash contractors and consultants, trim back programmes and limit future budget allowances.

It forecasts savings of almost $4 billion over the next four years.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says they think they can make savings without affecting frontline services.





STATE HIGHWAY 1 CRASH

Children are believed to be among six victims of a double-fatal crash on State Highway 1, in Otago, yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash just after midday.

Three ambulances and two helicopters were among the emergency crews sent to the scene.

Two people died, while four people were taken to hospital - three, critical and one, serious.

A patient is readied for airlifting to hospital following a motor vehicle accident on SH1 north of Waihola, Otago. Photo / Graeme Gale, Helicopter Otago





JOBS FALL, APPLICATIONS RISE

The number of advertisements posted for jobs has fallen - while applications are the highest on record.

Seek’s report for July shows job ad volumes dropped 4 per cent month-on-month, and are 26 per cent lower year-on-year.

They’re now just 1 per cent higher than in July 2019 - while applications per job have risen by 11 per cent month-on-month.

Seek says the market’s becoming more competitive for job-seekers and there’s an increase in interest from overseas applicants.