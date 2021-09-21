WATCH: Hawke's Bay rescue drama, witnesses say person winched off Te Mata Peak by helicopter

Emergency services were called to a HB Paragliding Club member who had hit Te Mata Peak cliff face. Video HB Today

Paragliders watched helplessly from the air as a fellow pilot crash landed on a Te Mata Peak cliff face.

The man hit the peak a 'few hundred metres' down the rock face from a launch site on the peak, Hawke's Bay Paragliding Club member Andy Owen said.

The alarm was raised about 4.40pm.

"We watched and made sure he was packing up his gear, and the other guy that was here called the ambo and the fire brigade,'' Owen said.

"It sounds like his wing didn't inflate, and he just spun around and landed on the side of the hill.''

A rescue helicopter airlifted the paraglider off the ledge about 5.30pm.

A police spokesperson says the man is believed to have moderate to serious injuries.

Earlier, witnesses at the base of the peak had told Hawke's Bay Today they could see a person on a ledge below the Te Mata Peak summit carpark.

The summit is a popular launching spot for paragliders.

Two people had been with the trapped person, witnesses said, before a helicopter arrived and winched the person off.