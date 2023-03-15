Dashcam footage of car crash in Hamilton at the intersection of Wairere Dr & Te Rapa Rd. Video / Supplied

Video footage of a crash at a major Hamilton intersection shows a car clipping another before it careens out of shot and appears to flip onto its side.

One person was moderately injured in the crash about 10am today at the Te Rapa Rd and Wairere Drive intersection in Te Rapa.

The footage, shared with the Herald, shows a people-mover turning right from Wairere Drive as an SUV travelling straight in the opposite direction clips its front bumper.

The SUV then hurtles out of shot of the camera and appears to flip onto its side.

The people-mover was left sitting in the middle of the intersection with debris strewn across the road.

Police and St John Ambulance have been approached for comment.