TRANSPORT PLAN

There are claims higher fuel taxes are necessary to deliver better roads, despite a newly announced hike being slated as an “assault” on Kiwi motorists.

The Government has revealed its draft land transport strategy, which will increase funding to $20.8 billion from July through to 2027.

Fuel tax will go up by 12 cents over three years to 90 cents a litre on Unleaded 91 - or about a dollar in Auckland, thanks to the regional tax.

AA spokesman Dylan Thomsen says it’s a return to steady increases which the Government froze in 2022.

FERRY DISRUPTIONS

Meanwhile, there are concerns about the long-term impacts of Auckland Transport rebuilding its ferry service.

Fullers360 won’t run services for Birkenhead, Northcote Point and Bayswater from October while it spends up to a year and a half training up to 30 crew.

Gulf Harbour and Half Moon Bay routes will also be reduced.

Local board members say once a service is stopped or suspended, it can affect long-term patronage.





REVIEW LAUNCHED

The Immigration Minister has serious concerns the Accredited Employer Work Visa Scheme is potentially being misused.

Andrew Little has asked for an independent review, and Immigration New Zealand has launched a complex investigation into alleged migrant exploitation in Auckland.

It’s talked to 115 Indian and Bangladeshi nationals living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions in six houses across the city.

Little says migrant exploitation has been going on for some time and there’s almost certain fraud happening in some of the countries of origin.

COMMUNITY UNEASE

Increased unease in the aftermath of estate agent Yanfei Bao’s disappearance has sparked a community safety meeting in Christchurch.

Led by the Asian Community Transformation Trust - the meeting will include speakers from Canterbury Neighbourhood Support, Safelet New Zealand as well as a consulting psychiatrist.

The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow week.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their public appeal for information about several items of interest, four weeks on since Bao disappeared.





MICHAEL PARKINSON DIES

The world of television has lost one of its most acclaimed interviewers with the death of Sir Michael Parkinson.

The veteran broadcaster has died peacefully at home in England at the age of 88, following a brief illness.

He presented his talk show Parkinson from 1971 to 2007 - quizzing countless celebrities over more than 800 episodes.

Notable guests included Muhammad Ali, Sir Elton John and Madonna.