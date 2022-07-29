CCTV shows a man throwing a punch at a hospital employee before walking away. Video / Supplied

CCTV shows a man throwing a punch at a hospital employee before walking away. Video / Supplied

A 28-year-old man has been arrested following a "despicable" attack on a Gisborne Hospital emergency department worker early this morning.

A video of the incident shows a person punching a hospital worker in the face.

Hauora Tairāwhiti clinical director for emergency services Dr Johan Peters told 1News the incident occurred about 4am and the hospital was locked down.

"Police responded promptly and arrested the offender.

"This was extremely disappointing and unacceptable behaviour anywhere, let alone a medical facility."

Peters said that following the attack, the staff member continued working their shift until 7am.

Kerri Nuku, president and kaiwhakahaere of the New Zealand Nurses' Organisation, told 1News the incident made her feel sick.

"I was truly disgusted by the action and I know that many nurses have been in that position but never has it been videoed quite like that, but it was appalling.

"It was absolutely disgusting and despicable."

A police spokesperson said police received a report of an assault on Ormond Rd, Lytton West, about 4am today.

Police attended and made an arrest. A 28-year-old man was charged with assault and is due to appear in Gisborne District Court on August 3.