Video / NZ Herald

A house was badly damaged in a blaze in West Auckland overnight.

Emergency services rushed to the house in Orchard St, Avondale, shortly after midnight.

By the time crews arrived at the home, the fire was well-involved.

Five appliances attended the blaze.

Photo / Hayden Woodward

Several hours on, one appliance remains at the property dampening down hot spots.

No one was injured in the blaze.