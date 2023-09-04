5500 doctors and 100 dentists walk off the job from midday, latest Roy Morgan poll has Labour on just 24% support and 70-thousand festival goers begin leaving sodden Nevada desert. Video / NZ Herald

DOCTORS AND DENTISTS STRIKE

Health officials say contingency plans are in place ahead of nationwide strike action by senior doctors and dentists.

Around 5,500 doctors, and around 100 dentists will walk off the job from midday until 2pm after a weekend of failed mediation with Te Whatu Ora.

Around 250 planned procedures have been changed as a result.

But Te Whatu Ora Chief People Officer Andrew Slater says people should still show up for their appointment if they haven’t heard it’s been changed.

SKYCITY SHARES TAKE A HIT

The hit to SkyCity’s reputation could be even worse than the blow to its books, if its casino licences are suspended.

Internal Affairs has asked the Gambling Commission for a shut down of about 10-days - for not detecting continuous play by a customer.

While a decision could take months, the announcement has spooked investors and wiped $260 million off SkyCity’s market value.

The company’s also facing problems across the Tasman, with Australian authorities also taking aim at its operations.

TOURISM IS BACK

Our tourism industry continues to bounce back from Covid disruptions.

The sector is now our third largest export, with visitors spending $2.1 billion in the last quarter.

Pre-pandemic, the industry was our number one export earner.

Tourism New Zealand says Australia was the largest market this quarter, contributing $715 million.

BURNING MAN FESTIVAL DRIES OUT

Weather conditions at the Burning Man festival in the United States have eased, allowing some of the 70-thousand people there to begin leaving.

Heavy rain washed out the Nevada desert, after storms swept through the grounds leaving festival goers to walk through mud and floodwater.

But it’s now dry enough for vehicles to enter, without getting stuck.

Organisers have confirmed the death of one man at the event, was unrelated to the weather events.