CRACKDOWN ON VAPING

Labour has announced fresh plans to crack down on vaping, if the party is re-elected.

The party wants to introduce a cap of 600 vape stores nationally - which will more than halve the current number.

A licensing regime will also be introduced, to stop clusters of stores targeting schools and low-socio-economic areas.

It comes as the Government pushes ahead with new nicotine levels for reusable vapes.

The maximum concentration will be set at 28.5 milligrams per millilitre for reusable products that use nicotine salts.

The Government is pushing ahead with new nicotine levels for reusable vapes. Photo / NZME





POLLING WOES

Meanwhile, a political analyst says swing-voters appear to be losing faith in Labour.

The party is down four points to 29 per cent in a 1News Verian poll - its worst result in six years.

Nearly three years ago, Labour secured an unprecedented election win with 50 per cent of the vote.

National is on 37, ACT is on 13, the Greens 12 and New Zealand First 4 - all having gained support.

Victoria University’s Bryce Edwards says the soft vote Labour’s held in recent years is drifting to the right.





UK NURSE SENTENCED

A former neonatal nurse will spend the rest of her life in a British prison for murdering seven babies.

Lucy Letby is also convicted of trying to kill six more - and Police are investigating at least another 30 “incidents” at hospitals she’s worked at.

She refused to leave her cell for sentencing - something families say is a final act of wickedness.

Justice James Goss also told the court Letby has coldly denied any wrongdoing and has no remorse.

Police conducted a lengthy investigation into Lucy Letby. Photo / Supplied





PARKING PRICES TO GO UP

And back here, Auckland motorists are set to be hit with a hike in hourly parking prices across the city.

Auckland Transport will charge $1 more an hour for on-street parks and managed carparks from next week.

It will also raise the off-peak charge in the Downtown Carpark from $10 to $15.

Labeled as another blow to motorists, the price increase is expected to be particularly hard on people relying on street parking for work, education and appointments in the city.