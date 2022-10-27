Watch: Christchurch youths film dairy break-in, parade loot in social media video

Youths break into a liquor store in Hornby. Video / TikTok

A video posted by a group of Christchurch youths showed the grim realities of youth crime in Christchurch, as it captured the group breaking into a dairy, parading stolen product and doing burnouts in the street.

Posted on TikTok, the video shows one young person hitting the glass entrance of a liquor shop in Hornby, with two others standing over their shoulder watching. All three then begin kicking the door down - before the video cuts to a shot of liquor bottles in the boot of a car.

The next shots showed a car doing burnouts in the street before cutting back to the liquor - presumably stolen during the shop raid.

It’s a clip which has been shared by another social media user, with the caption “Lazy ones Gng”.

Youth crime has been on the rise in Christchurch, with a plethora of dairies and retail shops targeted in the past 12 months.

A vape shop in Christchurch was broken into by young offenders only a few weeks earlier, with the manager saying he’d lost thousands of dollars in product as a result.

Earlier in the same month, smash and grabs had occurred at a Merivale jewellery store, along with a ramraid at a Yaldhurst Dairy.

A dairy on Barrington St was targeted five times in one week this month. On each occasion a group of young offenders would attempt to break into the store in the early hours of the morning - in two cases they broke in and stole product.

“The law is too soft, the under 16s - police can’t do anything, they’ll just send them back home,” said the owner, Stephen.

“They should punish the parents, they should be paying everything and taking responsibility, but there’s still no action. The children just take product home and sell it on the black market, the law is too soft.”







