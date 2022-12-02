Watch: Car bursts into flames on Auckland motorway

Motorists have captured a flaming crash along the Auckland motorway north of the Hillsborough exit. Video / Asif Rahman

Passing motorists have captured footage of a burning car on an Auckland motorway, spitting flames and sparks.

Police said the crash involved two cars and took place about 11.15pm last night on State Highway 20, just north of the Hillsborough Rd off ramp.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

The crash also appeared to take down a light pole and damage other signs. One of the cars came to rest on the motorway’s barriers and burst into flames.

Passing motorists can be heard exclaiming, “Oh my God”, as a small explosion within the burning car shoots out sparks nearby.



