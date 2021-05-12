Watch: Burst water pipe spills 30,000 litres onto Havelock North road

A burst water pipe on Brookvale Rd, Havelock North. Video / Emma Connelly / Evan Minton

A fountain of 30,000 litres of water poured onto Havelock North's Brookvale Rd on Wednesday morning after a mains pipe burst.

Hastings District Council staff were alerted to the burst pipe about 8.30am.

The massive leak was caused when a fitting on an asbestos-concrete mains pipe that runs through Brookvale failed.

A council spokesperson said about 30,000 litres of water was lost before the mains pipe was turned off.

This meant most of Brookvale Rd and parts of Arataki subdivision were without water for about an hour and a half with services restored by 10am.

No further shutdowns were necessary while repairs are completed, the spokesperson said.

"Work is currently underway on the repair, water is back on to affected properties using an alternate main and no one is affected."

The burst pipe was not expected to impact activities at nearby Guthrie Park.