Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon in the first Leaders' Debate on TV1. Photo / TVNZ

BATTLE OF THE CHRISES

The first televised leaders debate of the election season has been dubbed one of the more forgettable.

National leader Christopher Luxon and Labour’s Chris Hipkins jousted over tax, crime, housing and climate change - but also found common ground when answering rapid-fire questions.

Both also shot down a wealth-tax - and are in favour of a four-year Parliamentary term.

The two Chrises both rated their performance an 8 out of 10.

NO FAITH IN PARTIES ON PRISONS

A justice advocacy group wants politicians to get serious about reducing the number of people in prison.

Labour has scrapped its goal to reduce the prison population by 30 per cent within 15 years, saying the crisis has been averted, and won’t carry the policy into the next term.

People Against Prisons Aotearoa spokeswoman Emilie Rakete says she doesn’t have faith in any of the political parties to get the numbers down.





POLICE INJURED IN ATTACK

Auckland police have been kept busy over the past 24 hours.

Two officers have spent the night in hospital after being attacked by someone trying to evade police in Mt Wellington overnight.

A person was also arrested, after dangerously evading officers through the streets of central Auckland yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old boy charged over Monday’s fatal attack at the Albany Bus Station, will reappear in court next month.





FIRST HOME BUYER BOOM

First home buyers have had their biggest market share impact on record.

The latest CoreLogic housing market report shows people buying their first houses accounted for about 27 per cent of all property purchases last month.

Chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says there’s a few factors behind their large presence.





BOIL WATER NOTICE CONTINUES

Health officials are continuing to try to track down the source of an illness-inducing parasite in Queenstown.

The National Public Health Service Southern has confirmed at least 15 people have the illness caused by the protozoa, cryptosporidium.

Authorities are unsure whether the public water supply is the source of the outbreak, but a boil water notice has been issued as a precaution.