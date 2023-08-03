Auckland’s lower Queen Street closed off after suspected shooting, hunt for missing man and his children continues and Donald Trump arrives in Washington DC. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Morning Bulletin presented by Cheree Kinnear above.





QUEEN ST SHOOTING

A section of Auckland’s lower Queen St is cordoned off following a shooting overnight.

Officers are maintaining a scene guard between Shortland St and Customs St, with several numbered police markings on the pavement.

Footage of the incident appears to show armed police surrounding a person on the ground.

Police are expected to provide more details later this morning.

Electric scooters abandoned on lower Queen St following a shooting incident at 11.30pm on August 3, 2023. Photo / Hayden Woodward





CALLS FOR MORE COPS IN THE CBD

Meanwhile, Auckland city businesses and residents want more police patrols.

Police Minister Ginny Andersen says Māori and other ethnic wardens could supplement police in the CBD.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck says they’d like one police officer to every 480 people.

She says there could be a network of wardens providing services to support police - including specialist outreach workers.





HUNT FOR TOM PHILLIPS

The hunt for missing man Tom Phillips and his three children continues.

He was spotted three times in the Waikato area on Wednesday - the first confirmed sightings in 18 months.

Police are looking for the stolen bronze Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute Phillips was driving.

They’re also urging people in the community who are helping the family evade police to do the right thing, and come forward.

Missing father Tom Phillips disguised himself while shopping at Bunnings. Photo / NZ Police





SEARCH FOR YANFEI BAO

Police are combing tree lines and roadsides today for clues to the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The 44-year-old hasn’t been seen for more than two weeks and police believe she is dead.

Search teams are heading to Hudsons and Clark Rds in Greenpark - and near Burwood’s Lake Terrace Rd today.

Police Search and Rescue, Dive Squad and Coastguard pushed the search further into Halswell River and nearby farmland yesterday.

Police say they’re continuing to receive more information about Bao’s disappearance.





TRUMP IN DC

And former US President Donald Trump is leaving New Jersey en route to Washington DC, for his January 6 related indictment.

He’s facing charges related to the 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.

It’s his third arrest in four months.

The four-count indictment also alleges Trump conspired to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.