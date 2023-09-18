16-year-old arrested after person dies after Albany Bus Station incident, it's Chris v Chris in tonight’s first televised debate of the election, All Blacks prop will miss two matches at the Rugby World Cup. Video / NZ Herald

TEEN ARRESTED AFTER FATAL BUS STATION ATTACK

Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old over a fatal attack on Auckland’s North Shore.

A person is dead and another suffered minor injuries in the altercation yesterday afternoon at Albany Bus Station.

Officers travelled to Hamilton last night and arrested the teen, and say investigations are ongoing.

The 16-year-old is due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today.

Police investigate a stabbing at the Albany Bus station yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

DILWORTH SURVIVORS RESPOND TO INQUIRY

A survivor of historical sexual abuse at Auckland’s Dilworth School says it’s been a long wait for the truth.

An inquiry found abuse wasn’t properly investigated, most wasn’t reported to police, and known abusers quietly left the school.

It made 19 recommendations to assist the recovery, embed a new culture and ensure safety.

Neil Harding has been leading the Dilworth Class Action Group, and says it’s validation of his memories.





BATTLE LINES DRAWN IN LEADERS DEBATE

It’s the battle of the Chrises in tonight’s first televised leaders debate of the election.

An independent political commentator says viewers will want to get a feel for the personalities of Labour’s Hipkins and National’s Luxon.

Dr Grant Duncan says it’s also a considerable opportunity to clarify policy issues, which may prove problematic for Christopher Luxon.

Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins take part in a leaders debate tonight. Photo / NZME

QUEENSTOWN BOIL WATER NOTICE

Queenstown residents have been warned to boil their water or risk falling seriously ill.

It comes after the National Public Health Service confirmed a number of local illnesses caused by cryptosporidium.

There are currently 8 confirmed cases from neighbourhoods serviced by the local water supply.





ETHAN DE GROOT OUT

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot will miss two matches at the Rugby World Cup after being hit with a three-week suspension for his dangerous tackle against Namibia.

De Groot was initially given a yellow card, which was then upgraded to red after connecting with the head of Namibian loose forward Adriaan Booysen.

Adriaan Booysen is tackled by Ethan de Groot, which later resulted in a red card for de Groot. Photo / Getty Images



