Watch: Armed robbers raid jewellery store at West Auckland mall

Watch: Robbers' brazen smash and grab at West Auckland mall. Video / Supplied

Shocking footage has emerged of the moments a group of armed robbers raided a jewellery store in a popular Auckland shopping mall.

Staff and shoppers at Westgate's NorthWest Shopping Centre were left in shock early last night several people – who were armed with a variety of weapons, but not firearms – entered the Michael Hill store and smashed cabinets and took items.

The aggravated burglary was reported to police around 5.10pm.

Footage has now emerged, shot by someone at a store close to the targeted jewellery store of the brazen – and concerning – raid.

It shows members of the group smashing their way through glass cabinets and taking items.

The burglary comes after a Michael Hill jewellery store in the Botany Town Centre was targeted by a group of thieves armed with tools and seen smashing glass cabinets earlier in the week.

Multiple other Michael Hill stores across Auckland have been targeted over the past month, including in New Lynn, Newmarket and Takapuna.

Police did not have any fresh information this morning.

But last night they said: "Police received a number of calls reporting this aggravated burglary around 5.10pm.

"A small group of people in Michael Hill who were armed with weapons (not firearms), smashed cabinets and took items before fleeing in a car."

It comes a day after a break-in at another NorthWest Shopping Centre store in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Vapo about 2am after receiving reports of a burglary.

Two people have been arrested.