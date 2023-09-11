The All Blacks get back to training as they reflect on what went wrong against France, Labour hits historic unpopularity with devastating poll and it’s a race against time to find survivors from Morrocco’s earthquake. Video / NZ Herald

All Blacks in Lyon

The All Blacks have spent some time reflecting on their opening loss to hosts France in the Rugby World Cup as they prepare for their next pool match.

The team are back at base in Lyon and back on the pitch.

Former head coach Steve Hansen even made an appearance during training today.

The All Blacks play Namibia on Saturday morning.

Sam Cane runs through drills during an All Blacks training session in Lyon, France. Photo / Getty Images





Labour’s polling woes

Labour’s chances of clinching a third term in Government look to be slipping away.

There’s now a 14-point gap in support between the party and National - according to latest Newshub-Reid Research.

Labour is down to 26.8 per cent while the Nats hit 40.9. Both party leaders are on 22.5 per cent for preferred prime minister.

It comes off the back of Labour announcing its free dental for under 30s policy.





Govt opens its books

Today we get a good look at the Government’s books.

ASB expects the Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update, to show a weaker fiscal position than Budget 2023 forecast.

It also thinks the return to an underlying budget surplus is likely to be pushed back by a year or so, to 2026 or 2027.

The Government’s debt is also expected to be higher than the 22 per cent peak the Budget forecast.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is equal with National's Chris Luxon in the preferred prime minister polls. Photo / Mark Mitchell





Rental shortages

It’s thought Auckland residential rental stock shortages are approaching crisis levels.

Impression Real Estate data shows a 900 per cent increase in the number of prospective tenants viewing a rental property in just six months.

There’s concern by the lengths desperate people are going to, to try secure a property - including offering to pay more rent.

One property manager was even offered a $200 bribe from a prospective tenant.





Morocco death toll rises

Rescuers are racing against time to find survivors in the rubble more than 48 hours after Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than 60 years.

More than 2600 people have been killed in a disaster that devastated villages in the high Atlas Mountains.

Search teams from Spain, Britain and Qatar are joining efforts to find survivors of the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck on Saturday.