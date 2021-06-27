Watch: Air NZ's 'pretty dramatic' aborted landing in Rarotonga, Cook Islands

Air NZ's dramatic aborted landing in Rarotonga. Video / Jeremy King

New footage has shown the "pretty dramatic" and "scary" moment an Air New Zealand plane was forced to abort a landing while attempting to touch down over the weekend.

On Saturday, locals gathered near Rarotonga International Airport to watch planes come into land.

But stormy weather and gusty crosswinds created a difficult time for pilots attempting to land safely, giving locals an eye-opening and close up view.

The footage shows the Air NZ 787 Dreamliner approaching the runway at a significant angle, getting just metres from the ground before pulling out and aborting the scheduled landing.

One passenger has reportedly described the turbulence and aborted landing as "very scary".

New footage has shown the "pretty dramatic" and "scary" moment an Air New Zealand plane was forced to abort a landing while attempting to touch down over the weekend. Photo / Jeremy King

Flight NZ942 had to return to Auckland following the incident and arrived back on Saturday evening, making it a 6-hour return flight.

"The winds were coming straight across the runway so it had to turn back," Airport Authority chief executive Joe Ngamata told Cook Island News.

A Kiwi who witnessed the moment called the flight "dramatic".

"Dramatic aborted landing in Rarotonga this afternoon.

"An earlier flight was pretty dramatic but did land safely. And, yeah, it's pretty stormy!

"Anyone who's ever watched a plane land in Raro (it's a thing even the locals do) knows the plane NEVER faces the cars!"

Extreme weather sent Cook Islands flight NZ942 straight back to Auckland. Photo / Screenshot, FlightRadar24

Passengers onboard say they had been rebooked onto flights, after a lost weekend in the Cook Islands.

Footage of an earlier landed was also uploaded showing a plane approaching the runway on a dramatic angle.

The nose of the plane was angled towards parked cars and locals watching flights arrive before the pilot corrected and landed safely.

Here's the earlier flight. Anyone who's ever watched a plane land in Raro (it's a thing even the locals do) knows the plane NEVER faces the cars! pic.twitter.com/NHcnNOSKno — Sarah 🥝 (@itamer) June 26, 2021

People viewing the footage were wowed by how the earlier flight managed to land.

"Omg facing the cars like that. I'm surprised that one got down but the later one didn't," one wrote.

The dramatic moment an Air NZ plane came into Rarotonga just metres above onlooking locals and holidaygoers. Photo / Jeremy King

"That is a first! Better safe than sorry eh," another added.

The flights were affected by the extreme wind and wild weather with 30-knot gusts and rain.

The islands saw half a month's worth of rain in a day the previous week, as the wild weather continued to challenge holidaymakers.

It is understood Air NZ gave affected customers alternative services.