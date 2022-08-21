Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

Lotto winner Mark Lipsham took the Herald for a ride in his $880,000 Lamborghini when we met for an interview.

That came after a tour of his stylish but under-stated new home, built overlooking the Upper Waitemata Harbour.

Those moments are captured in a video published today and follow Lipsham sharing with Herald readers his story of winning $19 million, the woes that followed and his eventual path to happiness.

Mark Lipsham was a 2017 Lotto Powerball winner and after a rollercoaster experience with his new wealth is now in a settled space. Photo / Mike Scott

That story was told in yesterday's new-look Herald on Sunday and brought an enthusiastic and warm response from readers.

In 2017, Lipsham was working as a truck driver on the Puhoi-to-Warkworth highway construction when he bought a winning ticket in a Wednesday night Lotto draw.

By May 2020, the burden of sudden wealth had left him downcast and depressed. From the moment the money hit his bank account, those who he knew and those he didn't were after a share of his good fortune.

A generous man, he found it hard to say no - and when he contemplated doing so, he was torn by the thought of how people would see him as someone with so much turning down a request for cash.

His bank balance had slipped from that win of $19m to around $12m with the largest chunk being a $2.8m payment to clairvoyant Kim Helmbright of Northland who had become his financial, legal and spiritual advisor.

Clairvoyant Kim Helmbright. Photo / Supplied

Court documents show Lipsham paid the money so she could buy him a house. She claimed it was for the advice and guidance services provided over the seven months she was involved in his life.

The intervention of Matt Blomfield and his legal support services company saw Helmbright transfer to Lipsham's interests the two houses in Northland she had bought with the Lotto winner's money.

Lotto winner Mark Lipsham from his days as a truck driver. Photo / Supplied

And through Blomfield's involvement, Lipsham found a way to become actively involved in the management of his fortune.

In the video published today, Lipsham spoke of how he had turned a corner these past two years. Likening control of his fortune with control of a car, he said it was this which brought peace of mind and stability back into his life.