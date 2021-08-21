Washout closes State Highway 4, 90-minute detour expected

The Parapara Rd on State Highway 4 is closed because of a washout and significant detours are in place.
The road - between Whanganui and Raetihi - was closed on Saturday evening after a large washout near Burrell Rd. A detour has been put in place.
For southbound traffic, use SH49 turn right onto SH1, then turn right onto SH3. For northbound traffic, the same applies in reverse.
The detour is expected to add up to 90 minutes depending on the route taken and the destination.
NZTA will provide an update on the closure tonight.