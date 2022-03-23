Washed away: Raging East Coast floodwaters claim coastal home

Flooding at Nuhiti bridge. Video / Supplied

Rainfall on the East Coast is intensifying with areas hit by this morning's initial downpours again being hammered – including a house being swept away.

The old small house at Waipiro Bay, near Te Puia Springs, was washed away earlier this evening.

Farms hit hard by the initial onslaught of rain are receiving a further dumping of rain up the East Coast. Photo / Neil Reid

The area around the building, which did not have anyone in it at the time it succumbed to the surging waters, had been damaged by the initial rainfall earlier today.

The nearby town of Tokomaru Bay – 89km northeast of Gisborne – and its surrounds have been the worst hit after the initial rainfall of up to 230mm in just a six-hour period hit the area.

Sections of SH35 up the East Coast have been hammered by slips, including this one south of Tolaga Bay. Photo / Neil Reid

Anaura Bay, like Waipiro Bay, has also been badly damaged by the flooding, including the only road out of one part of the area being cut off by huge slips of mud and trees.

Stations in Gisborne in the last 24 hours have received between 250-300mm of rain. Here is the last radar imagery at 6pm, a band of rain well set in over the area. The latest Red Heavy Rain Warning in force will be updated this evening. Get the latest https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 ^KL pic.twitter.com/nu4mFAE4Cl — MetService (@MetService) March 23, 2022

The weather event has seen the Tairāwhiti Civil Defence declare a State of Emergency, with some describing conditions as the worst since Cyclone Bola in 1988.

And more damaging rain – potentially up to 200mm – is forecast to fall on the area tonight.

Fire crews, police, surf lifeguard search and rescue teams from Gisborne and Civil Defence staff are braving the rough conditions tonight to ensure the safety of locals.

David Wilson, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller, said the big message tonight was for East Coasters in the hard hit areas to be prepared and be careful.

The Tairāwhiti Emergency Response Team has advised all community members to prepare for further inundations overnight as heavy rain is expected to continue through to the early hours of tomorrow.

"There are a number of roads closed due to slips and flooding, and we ask that everyone restrict their travel until assessments can be made," Wilson said.

A state of emergency was declared at 6.30am for the entire region after a very rough night for many, particularly up the Coast.

"Flooding to date has been concentrated around Te Puia, Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay, however we know there are areas effected all across the region," Wilson said.

The Hikuwai River peaked at 12.5m but has since dropped.

Floodwaters are encroaching on the shoulder of SH35, and in some places across the highway, up the East Coast. Photo / Neil Reid

The CDEM Emergency Co-ordination Centre was in full swing with all emergency services in attendance and working together to ensure the community are safe.

"We're currently working with our partner agencies to gain access to essential items such as medications. Anyone needing help shouldn't hesitate to call us and we can link them with the appropriate services.

"We're expecting more rain over the next few hours which will undoubtedly bring more severe impacts for the region. I ask our community to check in on each other, and please reach out if you need support."