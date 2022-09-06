A speed of 100km/h wasn't fast enough for Waikato man Bowen Comins, who was clocked travelling at just over 180km/h last month. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A young man so keen to see his out-of-town girlfriend was caught travelling at 184km/h on one of the country's busiest highways.

Bowen Comins was travelling from his Kihikihi home to New Plymouth on State Highway 3 about 5.20pm last month, when he was clocked by a speed camera at Mohakatino, south of Mokau.

He was clocked at 184km/h.

The 20-year-old was shortly after stopped by police and told the officer "it was a stupid thing to do".

Traffic was light at the time but there were several driveways leading to rural properties on that particular stretch of road, police said in court.

Counsel Alex Williams told community magistrate Jan Holmes he was travelling to Taranaki to see his partner.

"His explanation to me is that he was travelling down to New Plymouth to see his partner.

"He was quite excited to get down there."

Comins immediately stopped for police once he saw seen their lights.

"It is his first offence, he's working as an apprentice engineer.

"He is currently paying off fines at $52 a fortnight and could pay a fine and accepts he would be further disqualified."

After having the summary of facts read to the court, Holmes asked for a copy for herself after hearing the speed.

"You were exceeding the speed limit by some 84km/h, so you were going extremely fast," she told Comins.

On a charge of driving at a dangerous speed, Comins was convicted and fined $750, ordered to pay court costs of $130 and disqualified from driving for six months.

"You've never been in court before so I just want to stress the importance of not driving for the next six months otherwise you will be back here again.

"You might like to give the keys to somebody else," she said, indicating to his parents who were there to support him in court.