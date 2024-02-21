Local surfers say Mangawhai Bar, to the right, is more dangerous for inexperienced surfers than the beach, to the left. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Surfers need to understand their ability and look for less-crowded spots if there are a lot of other surfers out, according to the sport’s national body.

The comments come after a surfer was seriously injured at Northland’s Mangawhai Bar on Sunday after colliding with another surfer.

Matthew Scott sustained a spinal injury doing what he loves to do and will be on the road to recovery for the next wee while, his family posted on social media.

A surfing friend of Scott’s, Blake Wharfe, said while he did not know exactly what happened on Sunday, it was only a matter of time before such an incident happened at Mangawhai Bar, with a lot of inexperienced surfers crowding the line-up.

He said surfers without a good level of paddle fitness should stay away from the bar, which also has dangerous currents and breaks in shallow water.

Surfing New Zealand chief executive Ben Kennings said there are a number of steps surfers can take to help keep themselves safe, including avoiding crowded spots.

“Surfers need to understand their ability levels and the conditions. We always say that you should surf with someone else; equally so, if there’s a whole lot of surfers out, perhaps look for somewhere less crowded.”

Surfing NZ also encourages beginner surfers to take lessons with an accredited surf instructor to get started on all the basics.

But Kennings said accidents can still sometimes happen with the adventure sport, which comes with inherent risks.

“It’s a water sport, which makes it more of a challenge. You’re dealing with waves that can be big, rocks, currents, wind - all the elements that can potentially make it dangerous.”

Kennings himself broke his back surfing in May 2020 - technically suffering a wedge compression fracture to his thoracic 12 and rupturing the ligaments of his T11 - but he managed to recover and get back surfing.

ACC figures show more than 17,000 New Zealanders lodge a water-related injury claim on average each year, with swimming and surfing being the most common causes of injury.

Surfing NZ partnered with ACC prior to summer, encouraging people to “Have a hmmm” before surfing, in a campaign fronted by Olympic surfer Billy Stairmand.

Top tips from the campaign are:

Check it before you charge it.

Respect others and give them their space.

If in doubt, don’t paddle out.

Hold onto your board.

Cover your head when you fall.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.