Warning for the Grinch who attacked and stole Rolleston Santa

A man attacking a blow-up Santa. Photo / Facebook

The moment a man attacked and stole a glowing blow-up Santa from a Rolleston house has been caught on camera.

The Santa was taken from the front door of a home on Stonebrook Drive on Monday night.

The resident shared footage of the incident on social media. It shows a man punching the Santa before ripping it off the front porch and running away with it.

“We had a few visitors last night and took our Santa away. Please be careful and watch out,” the resident posted.

They said the thief was lucky not to get electrocuted.

“If you know them, please advise them to be careful next time as they are AC main wired and they can get electric shocks.

“So if you know them please tell them to stop this kind of activity as this is ruining our community values.

“Merry Christmas and happy new year to all. Have a safe holidays.”