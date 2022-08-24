Happy Valley will remain open for visitors. Photo / Supplied

Mt Ruapehu ski fields at Whakapapa and Tūroa are closing just nine weeks into the ski season, citing "record" warm weather.

Over the next week Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Ltd (RAL), the company that operates both ski fields, will lose a third of its 405 staff, it said in a statement today.

RAL executive officer Jono Dean said this winter was one of the warmest, most humid and wettest on record.

"The unseasonable weather, an influence of La Nina, has had a significant impact on the snowpack at both Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas," Dean said.

"Tūroa ski area, in particular, has been heavily impacted, receiving well below its all-time average snowfall so far this season.

"This has meant operations have been sparse, with fewer than five of eight lifts operating at any one time."

Dean's statement said The High Noon, Tūroa's six-seater express chair lift was not currently operational as it needed 20cm to 30cm of snowfall to get going again.

Mt Ruapehu, seen from the Whakapapa ski area side, in April. Photo / Bevan Conley

RAL's statement said the Whakapapa ski area had also received well below its five-year average in snowfall.

Tūroa has been temporarily closed and at Whakapapa only Happy Valley and the Sky Waka gondola will remain operational.

"With fewer facilities operational the ski area management teams have had to rationalise efforts heading into the second half of our winter season," Dean said.

"In the next week, we will say goodbye to around a third of our total team of 405 people, with the largest impact seen at Tūroa."

Dean's statement said some of those impacted by the ski field closures will move to casual employment, while others would look for new work in the South Island with RAL's support.

"We are seeking out local community connection, consolidating any job opportunities and sharing those back to those wanting to stay on in the region," Dean said.

"While these impacts are significant, as of today, there is over half of our planned season left to run.

"We intend to operate all that we can across both ski areas, as conditions allow."

Dean expressed RAL's appreciation for the support and patience of the public.

"Late snowfall and excellent spring skiing are what Mt Ruapehu is known for."