A “significant” break in Warkworth’s watermain has sparked an urgent call for residents of the north Auckland town to drastically cut back on water use this morning.
Watercare has issued an urgent plea for everyone to reduce any unnecessary water use immediately.
It says the rupture has caused local reservoir levels to drop.
“Warkworth, we need you and your whānau to reduce any unnecessary water use immediately.
“Please keep your showers short, turn off any irrigation systems and it would be a good idea to hold off doing that load of laundry,” Watercare advised on Facebook.
Crews were currently on site at Elizabeth St working to fix the fault, Watercare said.
But it appealed to the public to help until a repair was in place.