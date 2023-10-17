Sir Tim Wallis, who received a knighthood for his contributions to the community and deer farming exports, has died at the age of 85. Photo / Paul Taylor

Legendary adventurer, aviation entrepreneur and Warbirds over Wānaka founder Sir Tim Wallis has died. He was aged 85.

He passed away today at 4.35pm surrounded by family and with a helicopter outside his window.

In a statement to the media, his wife and sons described him as “an exceptional man who led a wonderful life”.

The businessman from Greymouth, who discovered that helicopters were ideal for live captures, helped establish the deer farming industry in New Zealand.

In 1994, Wallis received a knighthood for his contributions to the community and deer farming exports.

In addition, he established Warbirds over Wānaka, an airshow that attracts 50,000 spectators every second Easter.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force Black Falcons displaying their capability in an air display at Warbirds over Wānaka in 2018.

Wallis bought his first helicopter in 1964 and crashed while learning to fly the following year.

Wallis’ enthusiasm for flying continued, however, and developed into a love affair with classic planes, leading to purchases and reconstructions of, among others, Soviet and American fighters - and a Supermarine Spitfire Mark 16 which he loved to fly.

Warbirds Over Wānaka Community Trust chairman John Gilks said Wallis has left an “amazing legacy”.

“Today the airshow attracts more than 50,000 people over three days and pumps $42 million into the regional economy,” Gilks said.

Sir Tim Wallis, founder of the Warbirds over Wānaka airshow. Photo / Claire de Barr

According to Gilks, Wallis first arranged the airshow primarily to display his collection of WWII aircraft to the public and to draw tourists to Wanaka, which “was a sleepy little town back then”.

“He achieved all of that and a lot more,” Gilks said.

“He was a real business entrepreneur and his legacy in this region goes way beyond the airshow.”

Warbirds Over Wānaka general manager Ed Taylor recalled fond memories of Wallis from his time with him.

“Sir Tim was a regular out at his airport office and I loved nothing more than having chats with him which almost always were about the airshow,” Taylor said.

“He loved nothing more than talking about aircraft and the airshow.

“I might be talking to a relatively young Warbird display pilot in the US or Europe and they would ask after Sir Tim – they all knew him by name.”

A funeral for Wallis will be held at the Wānaka Airport later next week.
















