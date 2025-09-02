Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warbirds over Wanaka 2026: NZME returns to support iconic Otago airshow

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Warbirds over Wanaka will return to Central Otago in Easter 2026.

Warbirds over Wanaka will return to Central Otago in Easter 2026.

The Southern Hemisphere’s largest warbirds airshow will return to Central Otago over Easter Weekend in 2026, with NZME confirming it will once again partner with the internationally acclaimed event.

Two of NZME’s flagship platforms, the NZ Herald and radio station Coast FM, will help support Warbirds over Wanaka, a biennial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save