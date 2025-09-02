Warbirds over Wanaka will return to Central Otago in Easter 2026.

Warbirds over Wanaka will return to Central Otago in Easter 2026.

The Southern Hemisphere’s largest warbirds airshow will return to Central Otago over Easter Weekend in 2026, with NZME confirming it will once again partner with the internationally acclaimed event.

Two of NZME’s flagship platforms, the NZ Herald and radio station Coast FM, will help support Warbirds over Wanaka, a biennial airshow that attracts about 65,000 visitors to Wānaka and has twice been voted New Zealand’s favourite event.

Janine Tindall-Morice, NZME’s Southern commercial head, said the company was proud to continue supporting one of Aotearoa’s most iconic events.

“NZME is thrilled to continue our partnership with Warbirds Over Wanaka and support events that bring communities together while celebrating what makes Aotearoa unique.

“It’s an event that attracts huge audiences while also celebrating history, heritage and community in a uniquely Kiwi setting.”