Guards will give up their time to keep an eye on the situation at Castlecliff until 7pm each day. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Wanganui Surf-lifesaving Service has tweaked its operating hours following three after-hours rescues in one evening.

Chairman Shaun Libeau said the incidents, all at Castlecliff Beach, occurred after 6pm on Wednesday.

“The lucky thing was, we had some junior lifeguards training with instructors who were able to effect the rescues.”

One involved five people, with off-duty lifeguards assisted by parent helpers for the junior programme.

“Compy [patrol co-ordinator Daniel Comp] was the star there, he had one person lying on the board and four others holding on to it,” Libeau said.

“We sent an IRB [inflatable rescue boat] out afterwards because there were so many people at the beach, just to inform them that they needed to move on or get to shallower water.

“I think everybody has gone back to work, they’re getting home from the office and thinking ‘I might just go to the beach’.”

Libeau said guards verbally notified swimmers each day when the patrols ended.

“Our lifeguards are paid and do their six hours a day [noon to 6pm] but we’ve come up with a plan for some of them to volunteer their time and monitor the situation until 7pm.”

Flags will still be taken down at 6pm, with the extra hour only at Castlecliff Beach at this stage.

“People need to know their limits. If they are unsure, only go up to knee-depth. Rips can change dramatically,” he said.

“It’s about keeping the momentum going and saving lives, just like last night when quite a few people got into strife out there.”

There were seven rescues in a week on Whanganui beaches earlier this month, with the service urging swimmers to stay between the flags.

The service currently has 28 lifeguards.

Libeau said he was confident enough would volunteer for the extra hour.

“They are working in extreme heat out on the beach so we do have to look after fatigue management, but we have an awesome crew.

“It’s a great bunch of people and we’re lucky to have four paid guards [for each patrol] on our beaches. Most only have two.”

There was a stagnant rip at Castlecliff but others had “just popped up out of the blue”.

“You need to keep your wits about you and swim to your abilities,” he said.

