Wanganui Harrier Club hosts annual Anzac Day Relays

Oliver Jones WCS. Photo/Mandy Jones

Over 150 runners and walkers from New Plymouth, Hawera, Feilding, Palmerston North and Whanganui descended upon Victoria Park on Thursday, April 25, to compete in the annual Anzac Day Relays.

The weather conditions were slightly overcast for the event, which also doubled as the official opening day of the Manawatū Whanganui Centre 2024 Cross Country season.

Feilding Moa runners. Photo/Mandy Jones

Racing began at 1.45pm with the 1km individual race and the 2-person 2km walk relay. Line honours went to Isaac Watts (Hawera) who completed the 1km lap in a time of 3 minutes 33 seconds.

First female across the line was Olivia Gilbertson (WCS) who ran 3 minutes 52 seconds for the 1km distance. The fastest walkers over the 2km course were Pete Monrad (WHC) 13 minutes 21 seconds and Donna Strachan (WHC) 12 minutes 54 seconds.

Donna Strachan, WHC, fastest walk time. Photo/Mandy Jones

Wanganui Harrier Club teams finished first in both the Male Walk category in 29 minutes 08 seconds and the Female Walk category in 28 minutes 27 seconds.

The running relays began at 2.10pm. Teams of four runners each completed a 2km course. The fastest 2km laps went to Alec Ball, 6 minutes 05 seconds and Lucy McLean, 7 minutes 02 seconds, both competing for Feilding Moa.

Line honours in the running events were a clean sweep for Palmerston North Athletics and Harrier Club, taking out both the Male Run category in 27 minutes 15 seconds and the Female Run category in 30 minutes 40 seconds.

Upcoming events:

Saturday, May 4 – Club trip to Feilding Moa.

Saturday, May 11 – Vaoga Cup Cross Country, Lundon Park, Castlecliff, 1.30pm (all welcome) new members are always welcome. Check out our website (www.wanganuiharrierclub.co.nz) or Facebook page for more details.