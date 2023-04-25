New research coming out about how much tax New Zealand's rich are paying, why politicians should be concerned about artificial intelligence and Joe Biden announces his rerun for the 2024 US Presidential Election in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The public is one step closer to owning 100ha on Wānaka landmark, Mt Iron.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council announced yesterday settlement day was expected to be early next month and fencing around the reserve was nearly complete.

The purchase price has not been disclosed.

An opening event is being organised at the Allenby Place car park entrance at a date yet to be confirmed.

Council community services general manager Ken Bailey thanked the current owners, the Cleugh family and Allenby Farms Ltd, for working with the council over the past 18 months on the ownership transfer.

“With over 180,000 people scaling the existing tracks each year, council’s purchase of land on Mt Iron and Little Mt Iron is critical to protecting local recreation areas for residents, visitors and future generations,” he said.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has bought nearly 100ha at Wanaka's Mt Iron to protect it from development. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

After the new title has been issued by Land Information New Zealand, the council will notify its intention to create a reserve management plan.

Bailey said the management plan process would be a critical opportunity for the Upper Clutha community to share how it wanted Mt Iron managed.

People would be able to continue using Mt Iron while the plan was being developed.

Walking tracks would remain open, but no new developments would be permitted until community feedback had been received and reviewed.

Bailey said there was already a range of ideas for how the site could be used and more community drop-in sessions were being planned.

Wānaka Upper Clutha Community Board deputy chairman Chris Hadfield is delighted the council has secured the land and is keen to hear more from the public.

“This is a great opportunity for us to hear from people who cherish this location and to understand what it is about Mt Iron they love, what they want to see made available on the site, and what they want protected or maintained,” Hadfield said.

The council has also applied to the Department of Conservation to acquire and manage another 52.8ha of reserve land next to the block being bought from the Cleughs and Allenby Farms Ltd.