Wanaka man named as deceased in Lake Wakatipu tragedy

The "unprecedented" uptick in drownings over the 2021/2022 summer holiday period was alarming. Video / NZ Herald'

The "unprecedented" uptick in drownings over the 2021/2022 summer holiday period was alarming. Video / NZ Herald'

Police have confirmed the man killed in a South Island lake tragedy was 48-year-old Linkin Kisling.

The Wanaka resident, whom police confirmed is a father, went missing after attempting to rescue a swimmer at Lake Wakatipu, near Queenstown.

Emergency services were first called to Lake Wakatipu at Glenorchy at about 2.55pm on Friday, Kisling had entered the water to assist a person but failed to exit the water himself.

According to a Glenorchy resident, who spoke to the Otago Daily Times, a father and son had got into trouble in the water. It’s believed Kisling was trying to rescue his son when he went missing.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, a first response unit and a helicopter were sent to the scene on Friday.

One patient with minor injuries was taken to Lakes District Hospital by road.

Police initiated a search involving six boats while a helicopter was on a sandbank near the wharf. Photo / ODT

A second helicopter was stood down before it arrived at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

As a result of Kisling going missing, police initiated a search involving six boats, including some from Dart River Adventures, while a helicopter was on a sandbank near the wharf.

A fisherman who was at Greenstone when the incident was reported had also taken part in the search.

He was “gobsmacked that anything could happen here,” the fisherman said.

The water near where emergency services were called to was basically waist deep, although there was a drop-off which could catch people out, the fisherman said.

A police spokesperson said divers recovered the Kisling’s body about 3pm on Saturday.

Police have thanked all those that took part in search efforts and provided assistance to whānau as the incident unfolded, with the Kisling’s death then referred to the coroner.

They also confirmed a rāhui, or prohibition is in place on an area that covers Glenorchy and the Dart River end of Lake Wakatipu until 3pm on Tuesday.

“The rāhui has been placed on behalf of Rūnanga o Ōtākou and Kāi Tahu ki Tuawhenua Kāhui, a blessing was held at the site yesterday,” a spokesperson said.