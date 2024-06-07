The concrete has been poured for the Taruheru riverbank walkway extension, which links the bottom end of Grey St with the bottom end of Derby St. Photo / Paul Rickard

The concrete has been poured in the extended riverbank walk and cycle way along the Taruheru River alongside Mitre 10.

Gisborne District Council contractors have put in place a 3m-wide concrete path that links the riverbank pathway at the end of Grey St to the bottom of Derby St.

The last of the concreted sections was put in place yesterday.

The council’s community lifelines director, Tim Barry, said when the project was announced in early May that the decision to make the extension was made due to high usage by pedestrians, cyclists and people on mobility scooters.

Mobility scooter users had told the Herald the previous rough stone pathway had been difficult for them to travel over and they have welcomed the council move.







