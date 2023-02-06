Bumper-to-bumper traffic in West Auckland as thousands gather to celebrate Waitangi Day. Photo / Michael Craig

Bumper-to-bumper traffic in West Auckland as thousands gather to celebrate Waitangi Day. Photo / Michael Craig

Traffic is at a standstill on West Coast Rd in Oratia as thousands coverge at Hoani Waititi Marae to celebrate Waitangi.

The annual Waitangi Day event in west Auckland returned for the first time after a three-year Covid-enforced break.

Police are advising motorists to “take extra care” due to the heavy traffic caused by Waitangi Day events.

People had been encouraged to use public transport or get dropped off - but many had still chosen to drive their own cars.

“Police thank motorists for their patience while roads are busy today,” a police spokesman said.

“Motorists are advised to take extra care when travelling and allow extra time.”

Traffic is expected to remain heavy tomorrow as people return to school and work. Photo / Michael Craig

Headlining this year’s music extravaganza are Kiwi musicians Stan Walker, Katchafire, Savage and Three Houses Down.

The event Watangi@Waititi is a community event run by Te Whanau o Waipareira, and is the country’s biggest Waitangi music event.

Traffic is not expected to get any better tomorrow as people return to school and work after the long weekend.

Auckland Transport is urging people to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for travel.

AT spokesman Darek Koper said: “Tuesday will be a busy day on the network, so make sure you plan ahead and consider travelling later if you don’t have to travel during peak times.”

Traffic came to a standstill near the Hoani Waititi Marae. Photo / Michael Craig

Koper said AT will be providing regular updates on its websites so people could have the information they need to plan their journeys.

“Because of widespread damage from flooding, be prepared for longer journey times due to more Aucklanders travelling around and the remaining damage to our road and public transport network,” Koper said.

“Scheduled buses will be operating as usual from tomorrow and these will be prioritised by our bus teams, however, there may be some last-minute cancellations due to the ongoing bus driver shortage.”

An update is expected also from KiwiRail on its repair work to the network over the weekend.

“Please check our website or AT Mobile app for information on bus and train times, as well as road closures and key flood-damaged roads to avoid while travelling around Auckland,” Koper said.

“People may want to make the most of the better weather forecast to walk or bike to school or work if possible.”

For the latest information on road closures and public transport: at.govt.nz/weatherwatch