Wakefield house fire: Ten crews battle large blaze near Nelson

Ten fire crews have rushed to the fire outside Wakefield in the Tasman district.

Fire crews are battling a large house fire in the Tasman region this afternoon.

Emergency services were called just after 2pm after reports of a house fire at Pretty Bridge Valley Rd, near Nelson.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said fire crews from Brightwater and Wakefield fire stations rushed to the scene, finding the single-story house and adjoining flat "well-involved" in fire.

There are currently 10 fire trucks and three support vehicles trying to put out the blaze. Additional water tankers have also been called to the rural location.

A St John spokesman said one patient, in a minor condition, was treated as the scene.