The Lennel Rd slip in Wadestown. Photo / suplied

While most roads are open following last week's wild weather Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is still warning Wellingtonians to be careful as more bad weather is on its way.

Mark Owen, the regional manager for Waka Kotahi Wellington, says while all major highways have reopened following last week's chaotic storm, people should be careful while they're out and about.

A large slip has closed a section of Eastern Hutt Rd, and the detour will put more motorists on State Highway 2.

Owen says as the slip is still causing issues, people should be cautious when driving the alternate routes.

"We expect there to be more people driving on State Highway 2 while repairs are carried out. With the school holidays over and many people returning to work, we want commuters to be aware that travel times on State Highway 2 between Hutt Valley and Wellington City could be longer than normal".

He says people should be considerate of other drivers, keep a safe following distance and stick to all speed limits.

A home threatened by a slip last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard Maclean told the Herald the only significant slip in the Wellington region is on the main route to Wadestown from the CBD.

The Lennel Rd slip has "mostly" been cleared up over the weekend but there's still clean-up to do.

Maclean says the road will hopefully reopen fully tomorrow.

The slips follow on from the wild weather last week which saw 130km/h winds tear across the Wellington region.

The conditions left a ferry stuck in the harbour for hours, tore the roof off a café in Lower Hutt, damaged vehicles, and grounded all flights in and out of the city.

Owen says as the slip on Eastern Hutt Rd is still causing issues, people should be cautious when driving the alternate routes.

"We expect there to be more people driving on State Highway 2 while repairs are carried out. With the school holidays over and many people returning to work, we want commuters to be aware that travel times on State Highway 2 between Hutt Valley and Wellington City could be longer than normal".

There's more rain forecast to hit the capital throughout Monday afternoon, with MetService saying wet conditions will begin to spread across from Manawatu lasting until tomorrow.