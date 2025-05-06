Advertisement
Waiuku homicide investigation: Man, 50, charged with murder of Judith Cunniffe

NZ Herald
A 50-year-old man has been charged with murdering Judith Cunniffe, who was found dead in a vehicle in rural Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said the man was due to appear in Pukekohe District Court today.

“The 50-year-old has been remanded in custody since his first appearance, and has today been charged with murder.”

Police were called to Waiuku, near Pukekohe about 5.40pm on April 11 after Cunniffe, 54, was found in a vehicle.

A man was arrested and initially charged with male assaults female.

Police examined two places in the area.

Cunniffe was described by friends online as a “poultry enthusiast” and active member in poultry groups. They said she had a lot of chickens and often sold them.

