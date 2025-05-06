Unemployment to hit decade high, vape stores within walking distance of most schools and Trump told ‘country is not for sale’.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with murdering Judith Cunniffe, who was found dead in a vehicle in rural Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said the man was due to appear in Pukekohe District Court today.

“The 50-year-old has been remanded in custody since his first appearance, and has today been charged with murder.”

Police were called to Waiuku, near Pukekohe about 5.40pm on April 11 after Cunniffe, 54, was found in a vehicle.

A man was arrested and initially charged with male assaults female.