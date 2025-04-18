“[We are] out there formulating a plan to deal with it.”

Last night, the historic South Taranaki hotel was consumed by a dramatic blaze that left the building essentially “destroyed”.

Photos from the scene show orange flames leaping from the two-storey building and smoke billowing from the out-of-control fire.

Earlier, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a standby crew remained on the scene overnight after 20 trucks were initially sent to fight the fire.

More than 20 appliances responded to a fire at the Waitōtara Hotel that broke out about 6pm on Friday. Photo / Jay Preeter

A spokesperson later confirmed everyone was accounted for and there were no injuries.

“The building is pretty much destroyed.”

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said it was really sad for Waitōtara and the surrounding rural community because the hotel had operated as a meeting place, dairy and post office.

“It’s a real cornerstone of the community,” Nixon said.

“This is a big loss, it’s not just Waitōtara, it’s out to Waiinu as well. The communities could get what they need from there.”

Neighbour Chrissy Rae Tunbridge said she was shaken up after going outside to call her cats and seeing the pub in flames.

“I took a second look and couldn’t believe my eyes,” Tunbridge said.

“We ran over to see if Chris the publican was out of the building. That was it – everyone here standing, watching the pub burn, it was sombre.“

A Givealittle page set up for hotel licence owner Chris Swetman said he had run the pub for the past 16 years and had poured his heart and soul into the place, building a welcoming space for locals and travellers.

“The patrons weren’t just customers – they were friends, neighbours, and family.

“Now, with the building gone, Chris has lost everything: his home, his livelihood, and the close-knit community he created within those walls.”

Nixon said the community was rallying around Swetman, with the Waitōtara School opening its school hall on Friday to accept donations of food and goods for him.