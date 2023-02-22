Waiting game for Napier-Taupo highway

An aerial view of State Highway 5 this week between Eskdale and Glengarry. Photo / NZTA

National highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA was on Wednesday still unable to give a timeline for the reopening of State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo, which has been closed for more than nine days.

While closed to everything but emergency vehicles from Taupo, it is passable for more than 100km to Marshall’s Bridge, which has had its supports washed out near Glengarry.

Contractors are now working to get access for repairs.

Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations Jaclyn Hankin said structural engineers have inspected major structure the Mohaka Bridge, 57km northwest of Napier and between Te Pohue and Te Haroto, but have found no damage.

Built over 60 years ago, the bridge, the centre span of which is 50 metres above the river, is, along with the highway, considered to be Hawke’s Bay’s most crucial road link.

The highway has been a constant target of complaint amid concerns about deteriorating states of provincial highways in recent years, especially since the speed limit over more than 70kms was reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh.

Regularly under control of restricted speed limits in normal times, the Mohaka Bridge northwest of Napier, has no Cyclone Gabrielle damage and is waiting for the rest of State Highway 5 to reopen. Photo / NZME

Asked if there was a possibility of a detour ahead of reopening the highway, Hankin said: “We are considering all options available to us but safety is our first priority and we will not open up any routes unless we are confident they are safe for road users and our contractors.”

“The past week has been a trying time for communities across Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti,” she said. “We understand road closures can be frustrating and are working hard to open up key connections on our network, such as SH5, as soon as it is possible to do so safely.”

“In the meantime, people should not to attempt to pass through road closure areas to ensure not only their safety, but the safety of the crews working hard to restore access as soon as possible,” she said.

She said SH5 has been significantly impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and contractors from both Taupo and Hawke’s Bay have been working tirelessly to restore access as soon as it is possible to do so safely.