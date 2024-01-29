Waitemata Harbour sparkles for Auckland Anniversary Day

Dragon boat racing in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour was part of the Anniversary Day celebrations. Video / Dean Purcell

Auckland Anniversary Day has had a bit of a rough ride in recent years: first the Covid pandemic restricted participation, then last year the weather kept everyone away.

Image 1 of 7 : Dragon boats encourage mixed teams bringing together people of all ages and abilities. Photo / Dean Purcell

2024 saw the festival back with a bang as clear skies, warm temperatures and a good breeze filled the sails of hundreds of boats in the Waitemata Harbour and beyond.

Participants were not restricted to wind-power with tugboats, steam-powered vessels, radio-controlled craft and muscle-propelled canoes taking part in Auckland’s biggest annual party.

The Dragon boats made a big splash in the Viaduct Harbour, their 20-plus crew decked out in bright colours and plenty of noise to accompany them recalling recent history when regular regattas were held on the Auckland waterfront throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Their star might have waned over the years, but dragon boats still provide plenty of spectacle and excitement with the teams regularly appearing on the global race circuit.

The Auckland Dragon Boat Association hold regular meets and competitions with the regional championships scheduled for 23 March on Lake Pupuke.

For more information visit https://www.adba.co.nz/home/