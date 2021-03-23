Waitangi Day motorbike mayhem: Police hunting rule-breaking riders

New footage of illegal dirt bike racers executing dangerous stunts on roads has emerged as the police single out riders involved in a mass ride on Waitangi Day.

Nearly two months after scores of bikers took over Auckland's streets and motorway during the holiday weekend, a fresh appeal is being made to hunt down the illegal racers.

Dubbed Operation Whakatiwai, the police have released a fresh video capturing riders up to 10 abreast commandeering entire streets as their race track, weaving around traffic and driving over footpaths.

The majority of riders are not wearing helmets, and flouting road rules including riding on the wrong side of the road and performing daredevil tricks. At least one person has appeared in court in connection with the mass ride.

The police are making a direct appeal on social media to identify three wanted men taking part in the rally, including one executing a one-handed wheelie stunt on a motorway sporting a full sleeve tattoo and a bandage on his left leg.

That man poses looking directly at a camera as it captures him performing the dangerous one-wheel manoeuvre.

Another is filmed riding down the motorway with a distinctive Killer Beez tattoo on his back and another, captured performing a wheelie, is wearing a North Face puffer vest and red Nike shoes.

The wanted rider is sporting a bandaged leg and full sleeve tattoo. Photo / Police

"We're doing an investigation into these dirt bike riders on Waitangi Day who were illegally racing around the streets of south Auckland. We've got a few cases that we want you to help us with," said Counties Manukau road policing constable Jeremy Popping in a Facebook video post.

Police said anyone with information was asked to contact Police on 105 referencing Operation Whakatiwai and quoting the file number 210323/9692 or anonymously on Crimestoppers.

Soon after the ride took place footage emerged of hundreds of bikies without helmets performing wheelies, standing on their seats and other death-defying stunts across Lynfield, Hillsborough and Māngere Bridge over Waitangi weekend. Two riders fell off their bikes.

Riders were captured hooning down the Southern and Northwestern motorways - some carrying out dangerous and potentially deadly manoeuvres in the Waterview Tunnel.

They were also shown riding through a children's sports training session at Ngāti Otara Park, South Auckland and later a group were involved tearing through an East Auckland golf course.

One man associated with the Waitangi Day riders has appeared in court. He pleaded guilty to abetting a group to operate an unregistered vehicle in an unnecessary exhibition of speed or acceleration on February 6.

Rhodi Manners, 23, was ordered to pay $400 and disqualified from driving for six months when he appeared in the Manukau District Court.