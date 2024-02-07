A look back at all the action we caught on video from Waitangi Day 2024.

This year’s commemorations at Waitangi were a triumph and great occasion, attracting around 50,000 people, local leaders say.

Waitangi National Trust chair Pita Tipene called it an “overwhelming success”, based not only on his own views but comments from a wide range of people.

“I haven’t received one negative comment, not even one, and with our people being forthright they would’ve told me.”

Tipene and his team estimated this year’s numbers to be about twice as many as 2023. Far North kahikā (mayor) Moko Tepania agreed this year’s commemorations were the biggest Waitangi Day he has ever experienced.

Points of contention this year included Act’s Treaty Principles Bill, with Act Party leader David Seymour saying Te Tiriti o Waitangi promises the same rights and duties for all New Zealanders.

There was also criticism of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s speech being replicated from his 2023 speech and not responding to the concerns of Māori.

Tipene likened it to the awkwardness of a first date and said the kōrero was a good start between the Coalition Government and Māori.

“People are a bit tense and maybe a little bit awkward - I can remember when I first went out to dinner with my wife, things were like that - particularly with the public gaze on them, there was a little bit of people sticking to their knitting.

“I think it’s provided a very strong foundation for having discussions: engaging with each other, listening and hearing, and therefore navigating a very difficult conversation with each other.”

This year’s commemorations were an important step in helping educate New Zealanders about Te Tiriti and its foundation, He Whakaputanga — the 1835 Declaration of Independence, Tipene said.

Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene says the 2024 Waitangi commemorations were an overwhelming success but there is still more work for Māori to do. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He Whakaputanga has usually been left out of discussions, he said.

“Even at the iwi chairs meeting, the iwi chairs are now talking about Te Tiriti o Waitangi and He Whakaputanga; it’s the first time our leaders are talking about it, let alone New Zealanders.”

Action set to continue against government ‘threat’

Tuesday’s action included a hīkoi to honour the treaty, Toitū te Tiriti, backed by more than 1000 people marching to the Upper Treaty Grounds and Te Whare Rūnanga.

Organiser Rueben Taipari said it was a moment of solidarity, or kotahitanga.

“For that moment of time, we looked at each other and walked in solidarity.”

Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi organiser Rueben Taipari says he will never stop fighting for the freedom of his children. Photo / Michael Cunningham

His speech from Te Whare Rūnanga atea (courtyard) on Tuesday called on those involved in the hīkoi to continue the resistance.

On Wednesday, Taipari said that resistance will take many forms, including wānanga or educating each other.

“People are saying, ‘we’re on board, tell us how to empower Te Tiriti o Waitangi: we didn’t even know we had to do that’.”

Other action would be decided by young people and Taipari said it was up to his generation to support them.

He said it was important to continue the movement because the Government is not listening.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in a hongi with former MP and activist Hone Harawira on Waitangi Treaty Grounds - is this the start of a new relationship between government and Māori? Photo / Michael Cunningham

He criticised Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters’ speech on Monday as being like disparaging 1960s Colonial-speak about Māori, including telling Māori to get a job.

But while Peters’ speech grated, National’s Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka promised there would be more meetings between the Government and Māori.

The Government will take the points of contention to iwi, he said.

But Tipene agreed it is now up to Māori to decide the way forward and stand up for the treaty, with action expected to range from meetings to more court action, after Waikato-Tainui took High Court action against the Coalition Government.

“There are a whole lot of ways that Māori are looking to address what is a threat.”

Lack of access was ‘unacceptable’

The 1000-strong Toitu te Tiriti hīkoi was one of the features of Waitangi Day celebrations in 2024, but the large numbers at the commemorations also led to traffic jams. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tipene said one area that needs to be addressed is vehicle and pedestrian access to Waitangi and traffic management.

He said queues in and out of Waitangi on Tuesday were too long, with people taking 90 minutes to get from nearby Kawakawa and Kerikeri to the grounds.

One solution would be to seal Haruru Falls Rd, the back road all vehicles had to use on Tuesday, while the 90-year-old one-lane Waitangi River Bridge was another thing to look at, he said.

Tepania agreed the traffic was a major detractor to the event — even though it showed how important the day was to so many people.

Far North District Council will have a debrief and formal discussion about Waitangi, including the traffic, as well as meeting with the Waitangi trust, the mayor said.

Tepania said the council was unlikely to be able to prioritise sealing Haruru Falls Rd over its other 1650km of unsealed roads used every day by residents.

Replacing Waitangi River Bridge was also unaffordable for the council but Tepania was prepared to look at other revenue streams.

“It might be something that we collectively advocate for from central government, because of the significance and importance of Waitangi to our nation.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.