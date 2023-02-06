A guard of honour at the Waitangi Day 21-gun salute. Photo / Tania Whyte.

In a sea of white at the edge of the upper Waitangi Treaty Grounds, The Royal New Zealand Navy led a succinct 21-gun salute on Monday.

The Royal New Zealand Navy returned to play an active role at the commemorations in the Bay of Islands this year after the 2022 Waitangi Day event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Royal New Zealand Navy band, led by Chief of Navy David Proctor, marched across the Waitangi Treaty Grounds as the ceremonial Waitangi Day gun salute began.

Firing salutes grew from the naval tradition of a warship firing its empty cannon, demonstrating no hostile intent.

At midday, HMNZS Te Mana fired a 21-gun salute to observe the 183rd Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty documents at Waitangi while also parading a 25-person guard.

A trumpet sounded moments before the loud bellow of empty cannons could be heard as they fired from the Royal NZ Navy frigate in the waters off Waitangi.

There was a reduced presence of Navy personnel, as the recent Auckland and Northland weather events had affected many sailors’ homes and properties and required the Navy to contribute to the civil response.