Waitangi 2023 in photos

Kaihoe Joey Rapana plays a pu moana outside Te Whare Rūnanga at the Treaty Grounds. Photo Tania Whyte

An estimated 15,000 people turned out to mark the 183rd anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in a four-day festival of culture, debate, politics, pomp, kai, colour and whānaungatanga from February 3-6, 2023. Photographer Tania Whyte and reporter Peter de Graaf of the Northern Advocate captured some of the sights.

The Governor-General's kuia Ranui Ngarimu, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, and Dame Naida Glavish are welcomed to the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Tania Whyte

Te Kauri McPherson issues a challenge to the Governor-General's party. Photo / Tania Whyte.

The Governor-General's party is challenged as they approach Te Whare Rūnanga. Photo / Tania Whyte

Te Kauri McPherson challenges the Governor-General's party. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tiaki Phillips during the welcome for Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / Tania Whyte

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and dignitaries on the mahau (porch) of Te Whare Rūnanga. Photo / Tania Whyte

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro keeps cool on a sweltering day. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kaihoe (paddlers) welcome Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro outside Te Whare Rūnanga. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kaihoe (paddler) Te Kauri McPherson lays down a challenge to the Parliamentary contingent at Waitangi. Photo / Tania Whyte

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is welcomed at Waitangi, flanked by Green Party co-leader James Shaw and National Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon. Photo / Tania Whyte

Green Party co-leader James Shaw, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Labour MP for Tāmaki Makaurau Peeni Henare at Waitangi. Photo / Tania Whyte

National MP Shane Reti, leader Christopher Luxon and Act Party leader David Seymour at Waitangi. Photo / Tania Whyte

Act Party leader David Seymour speaking at Waitangi. Photo / Tania Whyte

National leader Chris Luxon said most New Zealanders supported the settlements of historic grievances held by Māori. Photo / Tania Whyte

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaking at Waitangi. Photo / Tania Whyte

Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono speaking during the Parliamentary welcome. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kea Tiatoa at Te Tii Marae, Waitangi, on Sunday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Makuini Tautari, Kyla-Robyn Howe, Hawaiki Creeks and Faebian Foster celebrate after doing bombs off Waitangi Bridge. Photo / Tania Whyte

A crowd of about 2000 people listens to the messages of the Waitangi Day Dawn Service at te Whare Rūnanga. Photo / Tania Whyte

Former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley was publicly acknowledged by the Bishop of Tai Tokerau Te Kitohi Pikaahu. Photo / Tania Whyte

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania speaks at the Waitangi Day Dawn Service. Photo / Tania Whyte

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to media after the dawn ceremony's conclusion. Photo / Tania Whyte

Smith Marks, 12, of Whananaki, takes his chance at the microphone while the media waits for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Tania Whyte

A group from the Giingan Yiiliway Girrwaa people visited Waitangi from Gumbaynggirr country in Australia. Photo / Tania Whyte

Joe Henare and Jahcey Rapira get a good view of the waka from Waitangi Bridge. Photo / Tania Whyte

A crowd waits in anticipation on Waitangi Bridge for the waka parade. Photo / Tania Whyte

Waka line up next to Waitangi boat ramp ahead of the waka parade. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kaihoe (paddlers) travelled from around the world to take part in the waka parade. Photo / Tania Whyte

The great waka Ngātokimatawhaorua. Photo / Tania Whyte

The shore echoed to the sound of chanting, putatara and karakia as the waka came in to Tii Beach. Photo / Tania Whyte

The waka gather off Tii Beach. Photo / Tania Whyte

Horizon Brown holds Te Marino Pickering before boarding a waka. Photo / Tania Whyte

Joe Conrad, kaihautu (captain) of Ngātokimatawhaorua, speaks to his kaihoe (paddlers). Photo / Tania Whyte

Albert Cash on the beach near Te Tii Marae. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hūhana Lyndon speaking at Te Tii Marae after she was named the Green Party candidate for the Te Tai Tokerau electorate in October’s general election. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tiahuia Turei of the New Zealand Defence Force Cultural Group performs at the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Tania Whyte

A Navy guard of honour during the Waitangi Day 21 Gun Salute. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Royal NZ Navy frigate Te Mana fires a salute. Photo / Tania Whyte

Wiremu Keretene (Ngāti Hine) greets the great waka Ngātokimatawhaorua at Tii Beach. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Young kaihoe (paddler) Latiyah Williams, 9, gets ready to welcome politicians onto the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ten-year-old Rangi Wiki, from the waka group Korowai, welcomes politicians onto the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A kaihoe (paddler) during the haka powhiri for the Parliamentary delegation. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Henare Hura performs a haka powhiri during the Parliamentary welcome. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins shares a hongi with 11-year-old Nalayah Wihongi, from Dargaville, at the Maori Wardens camp near Haruru Falls. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime and her 10-month-old niece Ngā Tai o Tokerau at the Maori Wardens camp near Haruru Falls. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mia Handley, Ned Peita and Hirini Tau prepare to lead the hikoi to the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaumatua Ned Peita leads the hīkoi from Te Tii Marae to the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mia Handley, Ned Peita and Hirini Tau lead the Waitangi Day hikoi to the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A hīkoi that left Te Rerenga Wairua (Cape Reinga) five days earlier swells to more than 100 people during the final stretch across Waitangi Bridge to the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The hīkoi makes its way up the hill to the Treaty Grounds for the first time in five years. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri’s Troy Kingi, resplendent in a green suit, performs on the Treaty Grounds stage from his latest 1980s-style synth pop album. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Nikora Hita of Whangārei holds two-year-old Arihia Edge during a Treaty Grounds show by singer-songwriter Troy Kingi. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kiwi music legend Don McGlashan brandishes a euphonium during a concert at the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kiwi music legend McGlashan relishes the chance to perform at the Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf