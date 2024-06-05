Surge in serious young offenders, new Government tax hits EV owners and expert offers advice ahead of tonight's $43 million Lotto Powerball jackpot. Video / NZ Herald / Getty Images

Detectives heading a homicide investigation sparked by a suspicious house fire in Waitaanga last year - where they later discovered a burnt body - have made a breakthrough.

This afternoon they have revealed they have located a van wanted as they investigate the case, which involves the death of a man due to a gunshot wound who was found in a burnt-out house.

Emergency services were called to a home on Waitaanga Rd, Waitaanga, in the Ruapehu District, on the morning of Wednesday, October 11.

The home was extensively damaged, with a body later found at the scene and a homicide investigation launched.

Extensive DNA testing revealed the person to be 55-year-old Sidney “Ross” Bridson, a father of four.

Police this afternoon reveraled they had located the LDV van - registration NWP340 - previously sought in Hamilton, where it is currently undergoing forensic examination.

”It has been almost eight months since Ross’s murder and our small but dedicated team remain committed to identifying and locating those responsible,” Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said.

”Police are hoping that through the release of these images, someone may remember seeing the van travelling between these locations or stopped on the side of a road anywhere in between.”

Police want to speak with anyone who saw the van or its occupants or have any information that may assist their investigation.

Previously, Bouterey told media: “The home was extensively damaged prior to the arrival of emergency services and his body was later located at the scene, the post-mortem examination determined the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound.”

New Plymouth police recently made the appeal for sightings of a late-model black LDV van, which was seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Police investigating the homicide are interested in sightings of a late-model black LDV van that was seen in the area around the time of the incident. Photo / NZ Police

Police believed there were two people in the van at the time, Bouterey said when the photo was released. The driver has been described as a European man and was believed to be in their mid-20s.

He said a small but dedicated team have worked on the investigation since October.

“We are making good progress and are confident police will establish what happened and who is responsible for the murder of Ross Bridson.

“The past six months have been difficult for Ross’ family and friends as they come to terms with the death of their loved one, and we remain committed to giving them the answers they need.”

Police want to speak to the two occupants of the black LDV van. People living in the Waitaanga area were also urged to cast their minds back to October last year and contact police if they remember seeing this black LDV in the days and weeks leading to Bridson’s death.

If you saw this vehicle or have any information which may assist in the investigation and have not already reported it to police, contact police by calling 0800 287 453 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using “Update Report” and referencing file number: 231011/2157.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.