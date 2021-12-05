Wairoa's $600,000 Strike win the latest in lucky streak for town

Mobil Wairoa is on a hot streak when it comes to Lotto. Photo / Google Maps

A lucky Strike player from Wairoa will be celebrating after winning $600,000 with Strike Four.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Mobil Wairoa. It was the biggest win of Saturday night after five Lotto players won $200,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waiuku in Waiuku, at Otautau Supervalue in Otautau, and on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one player from Otago.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Wairoa's win is the second large Lotto win in the town in the past fortnight.

In late November a Wairoa Keno player won a Volkswagen campervan valued at more than $80,000 after checking a winning Keno ticket left beside their bed for two weeks.

The player, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular Keno player who keeps their tickets in a jar beside the bed.

The winning ticket, also sold at Mobil Wairoa, was for a Keno promotion drawn on November 7.

"After the Keno promotion was drawn I heard that someone in Wairoa had won the Volkswagen campervan and wondered whether it could be me," the eventual winner said.

"I looked up the winning voucher number and had a quick look through my tickets, but couldn't see the winning number so figured I hadn't been the lucky one."

Earlier this week, the player finally rechecked the winning ticket.

"When I found out the prize still hadn't been claimed I figured it would be worth digging my tickets out and taking them in-store to be checked, just in case I had missed something.

"The operator popped my ticket into the terminal and I heard the winning music play – I immediately knew that my ticket was the one everyone was looking for.

"I jumped up and down with excitement – I was absolutely buzzing. I can still hardly believe my luck."

Keno is one of Lotto New Zealand's daily games drawn four times a day at 10am, 1pm, 3pm and 6pm. Players have the chance to win up to $250,000.