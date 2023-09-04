A prize worth $10,333,333 has been claimed by the holder of a Powerball ticket sold in Wairoa. Photo / Supplied

One of Hawke’s Bay’s biggest Lotto prizes, and the biggest-ever for a ticket sold in Wairoa, was claimed on Monday afternoon.

Lotto NZ confirmed the claim had been made for the $10,333,333 prize won in Saturday night’s draw.

The ticket, sold atWairoa’s New World supermarket, one of two Lotto agencies in Wairoa, produced the only winning Powerball first division win in the draw and was easily the biggest Lotto prize for a ticket sold in Wairoa in the draw’s 36-year history.

The previous largest in Wairoa was a $650,000 Lotto first division prize in December 2001, a Lotto NZ spokesperson said. A Lucky Strike ticket worth $600,000 was sold at Mobil Wairoa in December, 2021.

It was at least the 7th ticket sold in Hawke’s Bay to have been worth more than $10 million, and is thought to have been the first since $11 million went to a ticket sold in Hastings in March 2019.

With speculation among townspeople as to whether the windfall had gone local or to a passer-through, Lotto NZ was unable to say whether the latest winner was from the Wairoa District, or whether the winning numbers were a punter’s choice or a “Lucky Dip” selection.

The winning Lotto numbers were: 1, 5, 6, 20, 36, and 39 and the Powerball number 8.